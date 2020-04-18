Kangana Ranaut defends sister Rangoli Chandel’s hate tweets; says, ‘The government should demolish Twitter and begin its own platform — watch video | Bollywood Life

Rangoli Chandel’s twitter account was suspended a couple of days ago owing to communally fuelled incendiary tweets, marginalising the Muslim community, which were duly reported by jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan’s sister and Hrithik Roshan’s sister-in-law, as well as filmmaker Reema Kagti, actress Kubra Sait and badminton player Jwala Gutta. Her sister, reputed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, has now come out in Rangoli’s defence, claiming that the latter has done nothing wrong, and in fact has blamed Twitter for being biased and selective toward what is deemed as objectionable on the social-media platform, and going as far as requesting the government to ban Twitter and start its own platform. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s anger, Monalisa’s baby, Rangoli Chandel suspended

In a video uploaded by her official team on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut has said that her sister has been unjustly accused of calling for genocide against Muslims, insisting that she had only asked for those Muslims who had attacked doctors and other healthcare professionals to be shot, and adamantly demanded to show a single tweet disclosing Rangoli Chandel’s bias against the entire Muslim community, which would draw an immediate apology from both sisters. The actress emphasises that neither is calling or believes that the entire Muslim community are terrorists, but only those are who attacked doctors and medical staff. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account, gets suspended for insensitive and communal posts

Kangana added that platforms like Twitter permit the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other organisations like RSS to be deemed “terrorists”, but exhibit double standards when when it comes to calling out actual terrorists. She then went as far as to implore the government to demolish sites such as Twitter, and begin their own social-media platforms. Watch her entire video below: Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s THROWBACK picture as Sita in Ramayana will make your jaw drop — read deets

Kangana Ranaut concluded her speech with probably the only sane thing, where she requested the government to provide security for Babita Kumari Phogat, after the World Wrestling Championship bronze medalist received death threats for her tweets accusing the Tablighi Jamaat of spreading COVID-19 in India.

