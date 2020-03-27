Kangana Ranaut has message for those who run after money: ‘They are hiding in their houses, saying save us from coronavirus’

Kangana Ranaut is very much in touch with her spiritual side and goes on retreats every now and then to rejuvenate herself. In a new video shared by her team on Instagram, the actor urges Indians to embrace spirituality instead of only running after materialistic pleasures.

“You must be thinking, ‘Kangana is a superstar, fashionista, and the best actress. So why does she become a hermit or a yogi sometimes?’ I find it weird that you people find it weird. The purpose of life is not only to earn money. Western thinking and capitalism has convinced us to earn money but where are those people today? They are all hiding in their houses and saying, ‘Take all our money but save us from coronavirus.’ People are now understanding that life is not all about their job, their social media profiles, their standing in society or even their relationships. Then what is life? Life is just life,” she says in the clip.

Kangana’s sprawling mansion in Manali was specifically built for ‘sadhana’ and meditation, she shared in the video. “I know that people would make nasty comments about me on social media, so I never said anything about this before. But now that everyone is hiding in their homes, I thought, ‘Why not share it?’” she said.

“It is not like sadhana or yoga is only for hermits. I love being successful, fashionable, earning money and enjoying the luxuries of life. But I don’t want life to suck me dry,” she added.

Kangana said that the West might be racist and discriminatory towards Indians, but when it comes to their own interests, they fall at the feet of prominent yogis like Paramhansa and Sadhguru. “From Julia Roberts to Madonna to The Beatles and even Steve Jobs, everyone had a guru,” she said, adding that the West takes the best of our things, repackages it in a western way and gives it back to us.

Kangana then went on to say that she meditates whenever she gets the chance to and rued that the current generation has forgotten Indian culture. “Along with living life king-size, we must also learn to be worthy of what we want,” she signed off.

