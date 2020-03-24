Kangana Ranaut looks radiant in THESE pictures from her birthday celebration in Manali | Bollywood Life

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday yesterday in Manali. The talented actress flew down to her home state on March 16 and has been spending quality time with her folks. On the occasion of her birthday, they celebrated with a pooja of the Goddess Durga. Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in a hot pink Benarasi saree with loads of gold jewellery. We can see her praying before Lord Shiva in the temple area of her home. Rangoli Chandel shared some pictures on social media. The actress has been spending her time cooking, reading and spending time with her nephew, Prithvi. Check out the pictures here..

Kangana Ranaut who follows Sadhguru’s principles have been talking about the situation. The coronavirus has come to India and there is now a lockdown of 21 days. Rangoli wrote on Twitter that Kangana is talking about things like why people are not happy in their own company and why people feel being with family is not a good idea.

Kangana Ranaut has some exciting projects like Dhakkad, Tejas and Thalaivi in her kitty. She will be celebrating the Navratras from tomorrow. They have promised to keep us posted on it. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: