Kangana Ranaut on Covid 19 crisis: ‘This could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other’s economies’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called the Covid 19 pandemic as a “potential bio war”. Kangana spoke to India Today where she made a mention of it. She is currently at her Manali residence where she has been stationed amid the complete lockdown across India.

Asked about helping daily wage workers in the film industry amid the complete lockdown, Kangana said, “We all are doing our bit and also donating for this. Our huge concern for economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being. This could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other’s economies. We have to reflect as where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness. If this lockdown goes on for 21 days we will be two years behind economically, but if it goes beyond 21 days it is going to be a disastrous situation for our nation because we are a developing one.”

She also said people need to understand the seriousness of the situation. “Right now we only exist as people here. I’ve stopped to see myself as an actor and like I said we should be ready for almost anything, we should be prepared to rise above individual concerns. So my films are also like everything else it’s just stuck and I don’t know where we will land. It depends on when we come out of it. That is the reason I want more people to understand the seriousness of the situation. Right now individual gain or loss is not my concern,” she added.

Recently, she was seen in a video posted by her team on Instagram, where she urged Indians to embrace spirituality instead of only running after materialistic pleasures. “You must be thinking, ‘Kangana is a superstar, fashionista, and the best actress. So why does she become a hermit or a yogi sometimes?’ I find it weird that you people find it weird. The purpose of life is not only to earn money. Western thinking and capitalism has convinced us to earn money but where are those people today? They are all hiding in their houses and saying, ‘Take all our money but save us from coronavirus.’ People are now understanding that life is not all about their job, their social media profiles, their standing in society or even their relationships. Then what is life? Life is just life,” she said in the video clip.

