Kangana Ranaut says she sneaks out after dates: ‘I can’t sleep on the same bed with someone else’

Kangana Ranaut maybe in self-isolation with family at her home in Manali but she is keeping in touch with her fans through daily videos and interviews. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana opened up about casual dating and the kind of person she would want to marry.

“I can’t have anyone pull down my energy. I can’t compensate for what my partner lacks. I’m a complete person. I need another complete person,” she said. “I have always been addicted to my independence. Like when I have casual dates also, I can’t sleep on the same bed with the person, you know. I get up in the middle of the night and go to my room and be like sorry but…So I don’t know where that takes me,” Kangana added.

Kangana also talked about her sister Rangoli Chandel in the interview, comparing her to reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. She was asked about her sister’s controversial tweets and said that Rangoli likes to give it straight. “Sometimes I feel people just throw the baby with the bathwater. I think it works in that space. Kim Kardashian is the most followed star on social media for sensationalism. Rangoli doesn’t have her butt, but she can be sensational.”

Also read: Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayana or Star Plus’ Siya Ke Ram, which was the best adaptation of the epic?

Kangana on Sunday shared the story of her initial days in Bollywood and the challenges she faced at that time.In a video message that the actor’s team posed on Instagram, she is seen sitting and talking about her life.

Kangana began the video by giving her best wishes to everyone on the fifth day of Navratri and then shifted the topic to self-isolation and of being bored at house during lockdown. “My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager,” she added. “At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance I groomed myself a lot,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more