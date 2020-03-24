Kangana Ranaut shares aunt’s letter on her birthday: ‘A woman like you in her essence is a gift to the world’. See pics

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 34th birthday with her family and friends in Manali on Sunday. While the country remains under partial lockdown, Kangana not just conducted a kanya puja but also partied with her close family members. Her team has now shared more updates from her birthday celebrations which had a home-made cake and wine.

The team shared a few pictures from their party and wrote, “A family that stays in together, celebrates together. Kangana and fam celebrated her birthday in Manali, with home-made cake (by @rangoli_r_chandel), wine, and some wonderful memories. PS: don’t forget to the traditional cap and the hand-written letter gifted to Kangana by her Bua ji.”

Kangana can be seen wearing a special cap encrusted with a brooch. The actor, her sister Rangoli Chandel and other family members can be seen raising a toast with wine in their hands.

Kangana’s aunt Sudha presented her a hand-written letter as a birthday gift. She has addressed the actor by her nickname ‘Chhotu’. The letter read, “You are strong woman, who love herself, be herself and shined amongst those who never believed, you could. You build your own world by the hint of hardwork blended with your indefatigable spirit. You are strong yet so gentle. You are self educated yet so humble. Your tears flow as abundantly as your laughter. You are practical, yet so spiritual. You are fierce, yet so compassionate. You are so sensitive, yet so rational. You so beautiful, yet so simple. You call spade a spade and you are a true patriot. You have always been a survivor in you tough times.

The letter ends with “A woman like you in her essence is a gift to the world. We adore you and wish you stay successful, happy and blessed always. With warm hugs and blessings. — Lovingly yours Sudha Bua & Ami bubu jee.”

Kangana was criticised by many for mingling with kids on her birthday in the times of coronavirus lockdown when people are being told to practise social distancing. In fact, a fan reacted to the above post, “Whatever happened to social distancing.”

