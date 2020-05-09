Kangana Ranaut shares picture with her mother, wishes ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to fans in advance

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently staying with her family in Manali, extended Mother’s Day wishes in advance to her fans. Kangana’s team posted a picture featuring the 33-year-old actor and her mother Asha Ranaut on Twitter to mark Mother’s Day (May 10).

The mother-daughter duo is seen beaming with smiles in the picture. “Wishing a very Happy & Blessed #MothersDay in advance to a strong woman who raised strong women, Mrs Asha Ranaut. #KanganaRanaut spends quality time with her mum to mark the celebration of Mother’s Day!” reads the tweet by team Kangana Ranaut.

Wishing a very Happy & Blessed #MothersDay in advance to a strong woman who raised strong women, Mrs. Asha Ranaut. #KanganaRanaut spends quality time with her mum to mark the celebration of Mother’s Day!#MothersdaywithPanga pic.twitter.com/0l65QLZt5B — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 9, 2020

Born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh, the Panga actor has been spending quality time with her family in Manali ever since the Covid-19 induced lockdown was imposed in the country.

Though she does not have a social media profile of her own, her team keeps her fans well posted about updates from her personal and professional life on social media.

