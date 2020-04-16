Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter Account Suspended After Controversial Post

Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel is quite an active member on Twitter. Rangoli, who is also her sister’s manager, has always been quite verbose about her opinions on social and political matters. Her recent tweet seems to have landed her in yet another controversy. As per latest reports, her account was suspended after she shared controversial tweets concerning the recent Moradabad stone-pelting incident.

Gold director Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take action against Rangoli’s post. Supporting the same, actor and TV host Kubbra Sait also shared that she had blocked Rangoli on Twitter.

Check out their tweets here:

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after her tweet was flagged by celebrities like Reema Kagti, Kubbra Sait and Farah Khan Ali. In her tweet, she had mentioned a particular community and the ‘secular media’ should be shot because of their attack on doctors and healthcare workers in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Jewellery designer and Suzanne Khan‘s sister, Farah Khan Ali tweeted:

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Rangoli stated that she has no plans to revive her account to ’empower’ the platform with her ‘honest’ opinions. She also added that her sister can reach out to the masses directly instead of using a ‘biased platform.’

Read her full statement here:

Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided.

On other news, India has confirmed 12,759 cases of COVID-19, with over 420 deaths recorded.