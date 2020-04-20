Kangana Takes a Solid Stand Against the Hatred For Her Sister Rangoli, Twitter Applauds Her

Rangoli Chandel is known for her bold statements. Her Twitter account has been at the centre of several controversies. Be it political or related to showbiz, Rangoli’s views have often been criticized by the netizens.

Recently, Rangoli’s account was officially suspended by Twitter after she posted a tweet encouraging communal hatred and violence that encouraged Islamophobia. Since she made the tweet, she was getting slammed for spreading hate. And finally on Friday her Twitter account got suspended.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut defended her sister and slammed haters for their remarks, and the video of same was shared on official social media accounts of Team Kangana Ranaut.

The video begins by Kangana referring to the controversial tweet. She then says that Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, and filmmaker Reema Kagti falsely accused Rangoli of calling for Muslim genocide and if any such tweet is found, the sisters would come out and apologise. She then suggested that these social media platforms must be demolished and India should start its own social media platform.

Sharing the video, Team Kangana Ranaut wrote, “#KanganaRanaut address the controversy around #RangoliChandel’s tweet, and why freedom of speech is important in a democracy.”

Soon after the video was posted, people came out to praise Kangana for defending her sister and slamming those who are targetting her. People applauded Kangana for giving a befitting reply to the trollers while keeping calm. Have a look at some of the reactions:

Never ever did I have an iota of doubt on her integrity and honesty!

But, I am happy she made this beautiful video for people falsely accusing her of worst of things.

Well, this whole incident put a lot of things in perspective for me as well ! ❤ to her ! #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/PlP582ETQN — !!!Reet!!!! (@CuriousReet) April 18, 2020

I am amazed how calm #KanganaRanaut can remain in middle of a crisis. Famous People falsely accusing her of igniting a genocide and saying all sorts of things but here she is, taking a stand and not backing down. Your favs could NEVER! pic.twitter.com/AFsq4cNUWa — Navi (@NaviKangyStan) April 18, 2020

It’s funny how Liberandus thinks they’ve silenced #Kanganaranaut. Idiots aren’t even aware that she trends in Twitter more often without having an account or PR like other ”Celebrities”. CUTE — Ex Liberal/Secular. Bi*ch in general for Leftists (@Kruti38388396) April 18, 2020

