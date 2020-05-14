Kanika Dhillon says censorship affects her writing: ‘It somehow curtails thoughts and ideology’

Writer Kanika Dhillon says censorship does affect her, or her creative process. In an interview with IANS, Kanika, who is credited with works as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, spoke of how censorship tends to curtail a writer’s ideology and how she gets more freedom to play with characters on OTT platforms.

“I do get affected by censorship as it somehow curtails thoughts and ideology, but it varies from medium to medium. Talking about the theatrical medium, we can’t put everything into a slot of two to three hours. We have to follow many rules. So, we have to keep our thoughts crisp and short. On the other hand, censorship is relatively lesser in the digital medium,” she said.

Kanika explored digital storytelling for the first time with Netflix’s film Guilty, which explores relationships in the time of #MeToo. She is enjoying the web space.

“Post the success of Guilty, I realised how huge the reach of the digital platform is. People across the globe can watch your content — isn’t that amazing? Content is not just limited to the Indian audience. I am seriously looking at doing some more projects on the digital platform,” she added.

