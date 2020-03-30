Kanika Kapoor Assures Fans That She’s Okay While Recovering From Covid-19

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor was the first Indian celebrity to be tested positive for Covid-19. The London-returned singer has been under quarantine ever since March 20th. Kanika had taken to her Instagram account to announce the news to the world revealing that she had mild symptoms. But, she later deleted the post due to the immense hate she was getting on it. An FIR was filed against the singer for negligence and the malignant act of spreading a disease that might be dangerous to life by Lucknow’s chief medical officer.

Recently, Kanika underwent her fourth test for Covid-19 which also tested positive. A lot of her fans were starting to get worried if her condition was getting worse, so the singer took to social media to clear the air about it. She said she’s fine and not in the ICU but just wants to get better and go home to her family. She also said that she hoped her next test results come out negative.

Take a look at her post:

While in quarantine at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences, there were also reports of hospital staff complaining about her starry attitude.

Earlier this month, one of her family members while talking to IANS also revealed their worry.

The family member said that they were worried over the test reports and that Kanika was not responding to treatment and in this lockdown how they couldn’t even airlift her for advanced treatment.

This might have been the reason for her fans to be worried about her. We’re glad Kanika is okay.

Wishing her a speedy recovery!