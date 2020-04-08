Kanika Kapoor says Goodbye To Hospital after Tested Negative, Trolls Greets her with Epic Memes

Almost all knows about the present situation , when singer Kanika Kapoor has been diagnosed negative with Novel Corona-virus . The singer has been into the quarantine since more than 15 days at SGPAI , Lucknow. With the constant positive reports 4 times , Kanika and her parents were actually in a worried situation but now she is all set to have a time with family and is sent back home but still , she has to be in quarantine for next 15 days at her home.

When the news was around , that Kanika has been discharged from the hospital , it did not neglect the fact that she did something that could have hampered a lot of people as she chose to party over her quarantine.

Social media right now is flooded with memes as netizens trolls her as she is free to move home.

Let’s have a look at some:

The memes are witty yet sarcastic .

So be home , be safe and keep your family secure amidst COVID-19.

