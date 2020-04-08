Kanika Kapoor says Goodbye To Hospital after Tested Negative, Trolls Greets her with Epic Memes –

COVID-19: Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For The Fourth Time ...

Almost all knows about the present situation , when singer Kanika Kapoor has been diagnosed negative with Novel Corona-virus . The singer has been into the quarantine since more than 15 days at SGPAI , Lucknow. With the constant positive reports 4 times , Kanika and her parents were actually in a worried situation but now she is all set to have a time with family and is sent back home but still , she has to be in quarantine for next 15 days at her home.

When the news was around , that Kanika has been discharged from the hospital , it did not neglect the fact that she did something that could have hampered a lot of people as she chose to party over her quarantine.

Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, says she's ...

Social media right now is flooded with memes as netizens trolls her as she is free to move home.

Let’s have a look at some:

Corona test of 35 people in Kanika Kapoor's apartment, this report ...

The memes are witty yet sarcastic .

So be home , be safe and keep your family secure amidst COVID-19.

