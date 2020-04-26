Kanika Kapoor shares her truth on coronavirus diagnosis, receiving hate: ‘Negativity thrown at a person does not change reality’

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was the first celebrity in India to be diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, has shared a long note on Instagram about it. She has clarified allegations that she wasn’t responsible when she returned from UK in March and avoided screenings at airport to put others at risk.

Here is her note:

I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. I thank my family, friends and supporters for allowing me the space to talk when am ready. I hope and pray that you all are safe and being careful during this time.

Some facts that I would like to share with you. I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents 🙂 Every person that I have come In contact with be It in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid 19, In-fact all those tested have been negative. I travelled from UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on 18 March) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself. I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on the 11th March to see my family. There was no screening setup for domestic flights.

On the 14th and 15th March I attended a friend’s lunch & dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on the 17th and 18th March so I requested to be tested. I was tested on the 19th March and on 20th March when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital. I was discharged after 3 negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days. I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the Reality.

Love, Kanika 26 April 2020

Kanika was discharged from hospital on April 6 after being successfully treated for coronavirus after two consecutive tests came back negative. She garnered more criticism online when she complained about hospital conditions and staff behaviour in media interviews.

Multiple FIRs were also registered against her for hiding her travel history and attending lavish parties after returning from London on March 9. She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The UP police had planned to question her upon her discharge from hospital. The interrogation were to take place after April 20 when she completed her quarantine period. The Lucknow Police will also be cross-checking with the Mumbai airport authorities about Kanika’s claim of having cleared the medical screening at the airport on arrival.

Meanwhile, according to the legal experts, the case registered against her lacks evidence as no one who came in contact with Kanika tested positive.

