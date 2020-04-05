Kanika Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus



Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor finally tested negative for coronavirus after the fifth time she was tested.

A tweet from news agency ANI read, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.”

Kanika, known for songs like “Baby Doll” was tested positive with COVID-19 on March 20, upon her return from London. The singer revealed the news via Instagram and has been under quarantine ever since. She arrived in Lucknow on March 10 to meet her family there. During her stay, she is said to have attended two-three parties hosted in different parts of the city, along with visiting a 5-star hotel and a parlour during her stay there.

An FIR was registered against her under sections dealing with disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant, and acts likely to spread disease dangerous to life.

So far, there have been 3,072 positive cases in India.

