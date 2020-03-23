‘Kanika Kapoor went to hospital herself, she’s appalled at all the negativity’: Indeep Bakshi details his talk with singer

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus recently and is being blamed for not practising self-quarantine after her arrival from London earlier this month, had two music videos lined up for release soon. Indeep Bakshi, who teamed up with Kanika for the videos, has defended her and talked about his recent conversation with the Baby Doll singer.

Indeep told Hindustan Times in an interview that he contacted Kanika as soon as he found out about her being detected with coronavirus. “When I saw (the news that) Kanika has been tested coronavirus positive. I also saw her post where people had been posting negative comments like ‘kal ki marti aaj mar jae, airport se bhag gayi and all (She should die today, she ran away from the airport)’ I was really annoyed that people did not wait for the complete truth. How can a person run away from the airport like that?”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor says she didn’t hide in bathroom to skip screening: ‘There was no advisory by govt to self-quarantine’

He added, “Kanika told me (over message) that it took her two days to get the tests done from the health department when she was told it is just a normal fever and she should only get some rest. She has also talked about it that she went to the hospital on her own. She was appalled to see all those negative comments at a time when she is herself struggling for her own health and safety.”

He further refuted allegations that Kanika ran away from the airport. “She told me ‘even if a small proof does not match, you cannot run away. It is the same with corona screening. You cannot run away if you have tested positive there itself’. If she has broken a law, she will be punished, there is no point saying such negative things about a person who is sick. She has a disease, she did not steal anything that you will be after her life,” he said.

Indeep added he “was locked down in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and when I came out, I had announced that I am coming back with a new track with Kanika and Malkit paji (Singh). Immediately, the next day I heard about Kanika.” Elaborating on why he took up the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Indeep said it was only because of Shehnaaz because he found her cute on Bigg Boss 13.

“It was 3D movie for me because it was the same (as I watched on TV on Bigg Boss) – Shehnaaz and Paras, talking about Sidharth and others. Later, we were given tasks and I think I did most of them and won them. I also developed a nice bond with her and went on three dates with her. However, we were clear that she is for Sidharth. I was not looking for love or a bride, clearly,” he added about his latest show.

“Shehnaaz clearly has feelings for Sidharth and even Sidharth has not said no to her, so to say. They definitely have something between them. I knew it well,” he added.

Indeep also said that the music videos with Kanika were supposed to release around this time but the release has been postponed owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more