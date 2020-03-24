Kanika Kapoor’s untraceable friend Ojas Desai gets a clean chit from Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital; strictly under home quarantine | Bollywood Life

Kanika Kapoor is in the eye of the coronavirus storm in the country. The lady who arrived from London on March 9 has been alleged to have passed on the coronavirus to around 400 people in India after she went socialising in Lucknow. Now, reports have come out that her ‘untraceable friend’ who was with her at the Taj Hotel has been found. Ojas Desai is now under home quarantine in Mumbai. He has tested negative for COVID-19 in Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital. It seems the medical report of the businessman has also come out. As of now, 63 members out of the 260 people at the party have been tested for the virus.

It has been reported in PTI that the Lucknow Police was scouting for Desai, as he was one of the 260 people who could not be found. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Narendra Agarwal told the agency that he could not tracked as people did not have his exact address. It seems he was with Kanika at the hotel till March 16. In the report shown by Kasturba Hospital, his age is mentioned as 41 and date of discharge is March 22. The news that Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 sent shockwaves throughout India. It seems points like ‘asymptomatic’ and ‘negative’ are mentioned in the report. He has been told to live in isolation for flat 14 days.

Kanika Kapoor is taking treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. Her second test has also come positive after her family speculated on the first one. The hospital authorities have allegedly told her to behave like a patient and not a star. They have said that she is being provided the best of facilities. There were rumours that she hid her travel history and hid in the washroom to escape questioning. She has denied all the claims. Vasundhara Raje and son Dushyant, India’s high-profile politicians are also in quarantine as they were in her contact.

