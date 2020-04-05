Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre gets booked for rash driving in this lockdown period — read deets | Bollywood Life

Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre is under scrutiny. The actress has been booked by the Bengaluru police for rash driving. As per reports, Mandre and her friend met with an accident at 4 am on Saturday morning (April 4). They were driving a Jaguar car. The incident took place at Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru. It seems the police got a tip-off from the locals about a car accident. When they got to the spot, they saw an empty Jaguar car. The vehicle had hit a pillar of an underbridge and no one was seated inside. Then, they began checking at nearby hospitals.

After some enquiries, they found out that Sharmiela Mandre and her friend Lokesh were in the car. Mandre told India Today, “I suffered severe stomach pain early morning on April 4 and called my friends Lokesh and Dawn Thomas (who had a curfew pass) to take me to a hospital nearby. We met with an accident on our way to the hospital. Dawn was driving the car and I was on the back seat. I hurt my neck and blacked out. I was not out, returning from a party, as claimed by some media reports. I have been stressing on the need for social-distancing since the day the pandemic broke out in our country and so, I will be the last one to not follow the rules.”

The high ground traffic inspector told the channel, “Our ASI received the call and he went to the spot and found no one near the car at 3 am. Later, we realised it was the actress and her friend in the car.” It seems they could not record statement of Sharmiela as she was shifted to another hospital. The Bangalore police has imposed a curfew in the city like in other parts of the country. Dawn’s name has not come up in the FIR. The cops have launched a detailed investigation into the whole matter.

