Kannur students win online hackathon to handle Covid crisis

Abhinand C and Shilpa Rajeev, students from the Government College of Engineering in Kannur, have bagged the first prize of $10,000 at the CODE19 online hackathon.

Their winning entry, called iClassroom, involves a modern virtual classroom that connects students with teachers through a social media-type interface for uninterrupted learning amid a pandemic.

The 72-hour online hackathon was hosted by US-based Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation. It saw thousands of innovators and developers from India and abroad compete, from home, to create open-source solutions to handle Covid-19.

“We were overwhelmed by the high quality of entries received and the deep enthusiasm shown by all the participants. A community of hackers and mentors, especially young students from all parts of the country, came together to enable India’s fight against the coronavirus,” said Asha Jadeja Motwani, founder of the Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation.

The second prize of $5,000 was claimed by six students of Manipal Institute of Technology for enabling remote diagnosis of Covid-19 patients to reduce the risk of infection for healthcare workers. Their solution, TeleVital, captures a patient’s vital statistics remotely through a web cam and browser.

The third position was divided into three categories, with each of the three winning teams awarded $3,000. The winners included SoloCoin, which gamifies social distancing by allowing people to earn ‘solo coins’ by staying at home and redeeming them for rewards from various merchants; the Covid19 Fact Checker, a fake news checker that leverages authentic government, scientific and public health information to bust misinformation about the pandemic; and Grape Community, an open platform that connects people with their neighbourhood shopkeepers and suppliers.