Kanye West & Mariah Carey to Appear on Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Service

Joel Osteen has secured some major star power for his virtual Easter service.

Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry will all be appearing in the Lakewood Church’s Easter service, streaming on Sunday (April 12), CNN reports.

The Houston-based mega church will be hosting it’s “Hope Is Alive” Easter service, with the service being pre-recorded this Friday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena are set to tape prayers for the city.

Kanye was supposed to join Joel during his Church Service at Yankee Stadium, but the event was postponed because of the health pandemic.