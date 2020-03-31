Kanye West’s teenage artwork appears on ‘Antiques Roadshow’: ‘Exceptionally well done’

Kanye West may best be known for his impressive music career, but it was artwork from his childhood that took center stage on Antiques Roadshow, Monday night. The husband of West’s first cousin brought in a large portfolio of the artist’s works from when West was only 17 years old.

In 1995 West was a sophomore at Polaris Charter Academy in Chicago, as well as an aspiring artist. Having already studied at famed institutions like Hyde Park Academy, the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago State University, and Nanjing University in the People’s Republic of China, West had built quite an impressive resume at a young age.

Art expert Laura Wolley selected four pieces from the collection to display West’s vast knowledge of different mediums. The selection included graphite, gouache and scratchboard pieces of art.

Wolley appraised the 4-piece grouping between $16,000 to $23,000. However, she said the value is likely to increase.

