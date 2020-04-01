Kapil Sharma shares an adorable picture of his little princess, Anayra Sharma | Bollywood Life

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl on 10 December 2019, two days before their first wedding anniversary. It was a double celebration in December for them. Kapil went on a break as soon as Ginni went into labor. He was on a 15 days break to spend time with Ginni and their new-born. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath also have got their little princess Anayra’s hand and feet clay impression. Kapil Sharma had shared the first picture with his baby girl earlier and had announced her name as Anayra Sharma. However, her picture was not clearly visible. Fans wanted to see his cute little princess and the ace comedian just fulfilled those wishes. He recently posted an adorable picture of his angel, Anayra on the occasion of Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kapil Sharma says that time passes quickly when you have a baby at home

He shared the picture as they celebrated Anayra’s first Ashtami. In the picture, Anayra is seen dressed in a cute pink blouse, yellow Ghaghra and matching dupatta on her head. She also had cute red bangles and a bindi on her forehead. She looked extremely cute in it and her smile is just took adorable. Her pretty picture will surely put a smile on everyone’s face. Along with the picture, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Jai mata di ? #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter ? #3monthsold #gratitude ? ?” Check out his post here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kapil Sharma says, ‘It doesn’t spread due to pets,’ rubbishing the rumour of animals spreading COVID-19

A lot of Kapil Sharma‘s friends have commented on the pictures and are all praised for Kapil’s cute princess. Even fans have loved these pictures.

