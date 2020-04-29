Kara Keough Pays Tribute to Baby Son 3 Weeks After Tragic Death



Three weeks after the unimaginable death of her infant son, Kara Keough Bosworth has paid tribute to the newborn.



Consider yourself warned, however:



The image below is both moving — and harrowing.



Kara, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough, shared this intimate family photo late Monday, along with sweet message to her late son.



“You would have been three weeks old today,” Kara wrote in an April 27 Instagram post.



“You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two.



“My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button, and you would have peed on her at least once by now.”



Bosworth, who also shares four-year-old daughter Decker with her husband, continued to detail what life would be like with McCoy.



“Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them.



“We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy. Instead… we’re missing you.”



Kara concluded heart-shattering message by sending a message to other mothers who have lost their children.



“To all my fellow ‘instead’ mamas…. thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this,” she wrote. “He didn’t, but we have to. And we will.”



Kara and her husband shared the news of young McCoy dying almost immediately after being born back in mid-April.



“During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord,” she wrote at the time, adding:



“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”



Continued Kara back then:



I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor:



‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them.



May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude.



May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero



May angels lead him in.



Thank you, McCoy.



Following her latest tribute, Kara received support from members of Housewives Nation.



“Sending you so much love, our hearts just break for you guys,” wrote Gretchen Rossi.



Added Vicki Gunvalson: “Oh Kara, you are in my thoughts daily. I’m so glad you took so many photos. He will never be forgotten. Peace be with you all. So sad.”



“What a beautiful picture,” wrote Tamra Judge. “Thinking about you and your family. Big hugs and prayers.”



To honor McCoy, the family has created a March of Dimes fundraiser in his name, hoping to collect donations to support mothers and babies in need.



We continue to send the best wishes to Kara and her loved ones.



May McCoy rest in peace.