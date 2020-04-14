Kara Keough, Real Housewives of Orange County Star, Loses Son in Childbirth



Tragedy has struck the Bravo family.



On Tuesday afternoon, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough shared the heartbreaking news that her newborn son passed away during child birth.



Simply heart-shattering.



‘On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am,” wrote Keough as a caption to the image below.



“Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she continued.



“During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.



“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”



Kara is married to Kyle Bosworth and is the daughter of veteran cast member Jeana.



We don’t have any further details at this time regarding just what transpired and just why the baby passed away.



But Kara continued in herr brave social media admission as follows:



I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor:



‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them.



May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude.



May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.



May angels lead him in.



Thank you, McCoy.



Kara and Bosworth welcomed their four-year-old daughter, Decker, in 2016.



The couple announced in October of 2019 that they were expecting baby number-two.



”My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it’s not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy,” Kara wrote at the time, referencing her family’s three-week European getaway this summer, adding;



“As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full.”



The reality star and the former professional football player tied the knot in February 2014 in Coto de Caza, California.



Just a few weeks before her baby’s arrival, Keough received a special baby shower from her closest friends … including Team USA soccer star Alex Morgan.



“Unbeknownst to me, my friends found a way to give me exactly what I wanted: a night with people I love, in my pajamas, without make up, with all my favorite things they make to eat, the Mother Load of Cheeseboards, and a ‘BIRTH DAY CAKE.’



“I’ve never laughed so hard or felt so loved and heard,” Kara shared on Instagram with photos from the memorable evening.”



She also wrote in celebration of this event:



“Thank you to the amazing hostesses, my sweet friends (especially @amyc23 & @alexmorgan13 who drove 4+ hours while pregnant themselves to snuggle me for less than 36 hours), and the cake maker who had such a good sense of humor as to take the creative liberty to ‘add corn, because you guys seem like a fun bunch.



“I had NO idea this wasn’t just a regular girls’ night, and I’ve NEVER been surprised like this. #BestUnshowerEver.”



Kara concluded her tragic post by quoting the bible, writing:



And Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy.



A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world.



So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:20.



Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.



We send our condolences to Kara Keough and her family.