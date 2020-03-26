Karan Johar asks his twins about coronavirus, Roohi is only interested in Peppa Pig. Watch video

The entire nation is in a three-week lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, but filmmaker and producer Karan Johar’s three-year-old twins Yash and Roohi are blissfully unaware of what is going on around them.

In a new video shared by Karan on his Instagram account, he is seen asking his son Yash, “Have you heard of the coronavirus?” His daughter Roohi chimes in, “No, I have heard of Peppa Pig.”

Karan then goes on to say, “That’s a little different from what we are going through right now, which is the coronavirus.” He then poses the question to his son Yash again, who responds that he has heard of “George”.

“Clearly, you are not keeping up with international affairs. We have to do something about that,” an amused Karan concludes the video by saying. “Need to start making them more aware of the current circumstance! Much more than @officialpeppa and George!” his caption read.

The video got a lot of love on Instagram. Actor Ananya Panday commented, “Hahahah too cute!! Peppa!! I have loads to talk about with them clearly.” Actor Angad Bedi wrote, “Best to know just peppa and george @karanjohar.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Karan supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a 21-day lockdown to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. “These 21 days might be the most important for our nation in today’s time. We need to protect ourselves and our loved ones by staying at home and staying safe. Let’s win the #WarAgainstVirus together!” he wrote.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill wants to watch all episodes of Bigg Boss 13 re-run to see her bond with Sidharth Shukla

Karan has been keeping fans updated with the antics of his little ones. Earlier this week, he shared a video of Yash and Roohi busy with their colouring books. “Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more