Karan Johar Bakes A Yummy Cake For His Kids Yash And Roohi

Karan Johar, Roohi Johar, Yash Johar

The 21-day lockdown has led all of us to stay home. Apart from the fact that we cannot go out and meet our friends or order extra-large fries with a cheeseburger, we are getting to spend time with our families and bond with them. Likewise, our Bollywood celebrities too are spending time with their loved ones and sharing it with their fans through a blessing in these trying times — social media. Karan Johar‘s toodle videos featuring his kids and his mother has been the talk of the town lately. “Lockdown With The Johars” has become my favourite mini-series to binge on. But his latest story is surely going to grab your attention.

The filmmaker taking to his Instagram stories shared a picture of his yummy looking cake that he baked for his kids. The cake was topped with his munchkins initials and he captioned the picture “Baked a cake for the babies”.

Check out his post here!

Screenshot of Karan Johar’s Instagram story

Yash and Roohi’s videos have been winning the internet. From mentioning Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the video clips to the kids questioning their father’s dressing choice, these videos prove Yash and Roohi are the sass king and queen of the house.

Yash Johar, Roohi Johar (Source: Instagram | @karanjohar)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is all set to wear the director’s hat once again for his next much-awaited project ‘Takht‘. For his period drama, he has roped in Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Can’t wait to see the magic they create on the silver screen together!