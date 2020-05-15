Karan Johar Cancels The London Schedule Of Dostana 2 Amidst Global Pandemic

Karan Johar, (Source: Instagram | @karanjohar)

2008 film Dostana although only a moderate success at box office became a cult classic ever since. It’s been talked about as the first commercial movie that addresses homosexuality so openly. And a second Installment has been in the making ever since the first movie came out, but it took producer Karan Johar more than 10 years to get it rolling. It was only last year that he finally announced the cast for Dostana 2 and started shooting for the same. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya in lead roles. The film was supposed to release by end of 2020, but due to the global pandemic, the shooting of the film had to be halted.

Karan Johar in a recent interview revealed that the shooting was half done for the film when they had to postpone it indefinitely because of the coronavirus scare. He also said that they were supposed to shoot extensively in London but now the writers are rewriting those portions. While KJo didn’t mention where these portions will be shot, it’s speculated that it’s bound to be shot somewhere in India.

Especially with actors now wanting to do most of their shootings in London. Many moviemakers are rewriting scripts to fit to someplace in India as opposed to some other country. Currently, with the increasing number of COVID cases in London and America, filmmakers are avoiding both these countries for a while.

But for Dostana, this is not the first time shooting is getting cancelled. It had also happened to the team when they were in Delhi and pollution levels in the capital city were so high that KJo had to call off the shoot.

The film is helmed by debutant director Collin D’Cunha.