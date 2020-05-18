Karan Johar discusses a hair cut with son Yash Johar, but Deepika Padukone only has eyes for Roohi | Bollywood Life

The lockdown has made people closer to their families than ever before. Star are keeping us posted about what is happening in their daily lives. Karan Johar has his #LockdownwiththeJohars videos which is making quite a lot of news. His kids, Yash and Roohi have been raiding his wardrobe, dancing away to Aankh Maarey and even trolled their dad by calling him fat. In the latest video posted by Karan Johar we can see that his toddler son, Yash has come up with a solution for a hair cut in this lockdown. Also Read – Deepika Padukone shares a stunning pic to make our Sunday better

We can hear Karan Johar asking Yash, “Do you think you need a haircut?”, Yash replies, “I just cut my hair”. Post that he asks his son, “But dada’s hair is also very long, even your hair is very long. How do we cut our hair?”. What transpires next is damn funny. Yash picks up a medicines bottle and shows it to his dad. When Karan asks if he should cut his hair with medicine, Yash nods his head. Karan is quite puzzled with his response and asks him how the medicine will cut their hair. Yash says, “cut, cut, cut.” Also Read – A hungry 13-year-old Deepika Padukone met Aamir Khan, and he didn’t even offer her lunch! – view throwback pic

In the middle of this conversation, Roohi can be seen sitting on the sofa and doing her own thing. She caught the attention of Deepika Padukone who left a comment, “Please watch Roohi lurking in the back! @karanjohar”. Some days back, he asked Yash to name his country and the munchkin said it was Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Their morning dance on Aankh Maarey was lauded by celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sidharth P Malhotra. The kids surely know how to get attention! Also Read – Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s banter on social media is #bestfriend goals

