Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Mammootty pledge support for PM Modi’s 9 pm 9 minutes ‘light a lamp’ call

A number of Bollywood and south film stars have come forward to support PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 minutes on Sunday night at 9 pm and light a lamp instead. Names include Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty and Telugu heavyweights Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna.

Writing on Twitter, Karan Johar wrote: “Following the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi…I hope it’s lights off for everyone tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes #9PM9minute ! Let the light of a candle .. a Diya …your cell phone light bring the light back into our lives! Folded hands stay safe!”

Following the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi …I hope it’s lights off for everyone tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes #9PM9minute ! Let the light of a candle .. a Diya …your cell phone light bring the light back into our lives! 🙏 stay safe! ❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 5, 2020

Anupam Kher chose to take us to his home to show how it has been an abiding tradition to light a diya or a candle always. He wrote in Hindi, “Hamare ghar me pichle na jaane kitne saalon se 24 ghante kuch diye jalte rehte hain Par aaj raat 9 baje 9 mins tak kuch aur jalenge. Aaj Bharat ki roshni se pura vishwa jagmaga jayega iss ummeed se ke saath ki sankat ki iss ghadi me hamara desh pure vishwa ke liye prarthana kar rahaa hai(In our home we have a tradition of keeping a diya lit all day and all night. Tonight, at 9 pm, for 9 minutes, some more will be lit. Tonight, the lights of diyas from India will light up the whole world with the hope that in this honour of crisis, India is praying for the well being of the whole world).”

हमारे घर में पिछले ना जाने कितने सालों से 24 घंटे कुछ दीये जलते रहते है।पर आज रात 9 बजे 9mins तक कुछ और दीये जलेंगे।आज भारत की रोशनी से पूरा विश्व जगमगाएगा इस उम्मीद के साथ की संकट की इस घड़ी में हमारा देश पूरे विश्व के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहा है। 🙏🙏 #9pm9minutes @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7FykqhzvE8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2020

Vikas Gupta of Bigg Boss 13 took to Instagram to post a video of him lighting a diya. As he lights in the diya, a voice mockingly asks “What will happen by lighting a diya?” To which he replies, “It will dispel darkness.”

Speaking in Telugu Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi in recorded messages asked fans to heed to the clarion call by PM Modi and for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday,switch off all lights and light a diya instead. DD News’ Twitter handle wrote: “Actor @iamnagarjuna urges people to unite tonight as well just as on #JantaCurfew day #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona.” Another handle #IndiaFightsCorona tweeted Chiranjeevi’s message wrote: “Appeal from Telugu actor, Megastar Chiranjeevi, to support the Prime Minister @narendramodi‘s call to #LightForIndia tonight at 9 pm. @KChiruTweets @MoHFW_INDIA@PIB_India#9baje9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona #SyayHomeStaySafe.”

The latter handle also tweeted Mohanlal’s message and said: “Superstar @Mohanlal requests everyone to light the lamp of unity and solidarity, today at 9:00 PM for 9 minutes. #9Baje9Minutes #9MinutesForIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi @DDNewslive @PIB_India.”

Actor Mammootty too tweeted a video clip and wrote: “Light the lamp of unity and brotherhood. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 @PMOIndia@narendramodi”.

Large number of Bollywood actors had come out in support of Janta Curfew called by PM Modi in India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic.

