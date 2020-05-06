Karan Johar ready for father roles: Ekta Kapoor offers him daily soap, Farah Khan says he’ll be ‘more high maintenance than heroine’

Karan Johar, who has been drawing attention for letting his grey hair grow out amid lockdown, has announced that he is “available” for father roles as he is ready for a second stint in acting. The actor shared a selfie in which he can be seen pouting for the camera while showing off his white and greys, along with a note on Instagram.

He wrote, “I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy).”

While he actually received a few offers, the filmmaker was trolled by his own industry friends who complained about him stealing their share of work. Ekta Kapoor said jokingly, “I have a daily soap! Rishab bajaj has white hair n is hot !!!! N. We always do face swaps ! Pls come on tv!!!!! We r v easy to please here!!!”

Anil Kapoor was among the first ones to complain and wrote, “Mere pet pe kyon laat mar rahe ho sir.” Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan didn’t look convinced and said, “Ul be more high maintenance than the heroine!!” Music composer Vishal Dadlani pointed out that Karan could cast himself in films made under his own banner and wrote, “The grey definitely looks fly, as do the glasses, @karanjohar. Not sure about the pouty-father vibe, but it could work depending on the character. I know a few people at Dharma, should I make a call?” Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma assured Karan, “I’m on it!!!!”

Meanwhile, many actors gave a thumbs up to Karan for his second innings in acting. Kriti Sanon wrote, “Father with the perfect pout!”, Shilpa Shety commented, “Actually liking this look on you.”

Karan was last seen in the box office disaster, Bombay Velvet. He had also made an appearance as Shah Rukh Khan’s friend in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

