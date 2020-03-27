Karan Johar shares son Yash’s plans to fight coronavirus, watch adorable video

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has been keeping fans entertained with adorable videos of his twins – Yash and Roohi – during the coronavirus lockdown. Now, he has shared a new video in which his son reveals how he plans to fight coronavirus.

In the video shared on his Instagram account, Karan is heard asking Yash what he would like to say about the coronavirus. “(It’s) very bad,” the three-year-old says. However, he still seems to be blissfully unaware of the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked what he was doing to fight the deadly virus, Yash responded, “Playing.” Karan then resignedly says, “Well, I suppose everyone has their own ways.”

The video left netizens awww-ing. “Too cute,” actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote. Television actor Arjun Bijlani commented, “He’s too cute. And they grow up so fast.”

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan lauded him for staying indoors and wrote, “At least he’s playing at home.” Actor Soni Razdan commented, “Ohhhhh. Aren’t we all doing the same….. well said Yash.”

On Thursday, Karan shared a video in which he asked Yash and Roohi if they had heard about coronavirus, but they seemed to be more interested in Peppa Pig and “George”. “Clearly, you are not keeping up with international affairs. We have to do something about that,” he says in the clip.

Karan is currently in self-isolation at his residence in Mumbai. He was supposed to begin filming his next directorial venture, Takht, this month but the shoot was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ambitious period drama will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan also announced the suspension of all other projects of his production house Dharma Productions. “In view of the epidemic spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” a statement shared by him on Instagram read.

