Karan Johar shares video of Yash-Roohi during coronavirus lockdown: ‘Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry’

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi are exploring their creative side as they stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. The filmmaker shared a video of his little ones diligently colouring away on his Instagram account.

“Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!” he captioned the clip, in which Roohi is seen colouring a lamp, while Yash has coloured all over a scooter.

The adorable video of Karan’s three-year-olds got a lot of love from netizens. “Hahah so cute!” Tahira Kashyap commented. “Squish them. Puddings,” Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote. Arjun Kapoor quipped, “The Gucci colours.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Karan shared a video with Yash and Roohi, in which they saluted the medical professionals and other people who were working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The clip showed them applauding and banging plates on their terrace, as a gesture of gratitude, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Thursday evening.

“That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience…today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus… #indiafightscorona,” he wrote in his caption.

Meanwhile, Karan’s production house Dharma Productions has suspended all its activities, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. So far, the virus has infected 415 people in India, and claimed the lives of seven.

In a statement shared on social media, Karan wrote, “In view of the epidemic spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience. We wish for everyone to stay strong and healthy in the face of the ongoing global health crisis. We’ll see you at the movies soon.”

