Karan Johar’s kids call him dirty, want him to have a bath | Bollywood Life

After his children Roohi and Yash called their father Karan Johar’s films boring and took jibes at his style — they have now asked their “dadda” to have a bath as he is “dirty”. Karan, an avid social media user, took to Instagram Stories, where he uploaded a video of his twins playing in his shower. In the video, Karan is heard saying: “Excuse what are you all doing in my shower?” Also Read – Koki Poochega: Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are all hearts for Kartik Aaryan’s FIRST episode with a COVID-19 survivor

To which, his son Yash replies: “You are very dirty.” Also Read – Karan Tacker opens up on his BREAKUP with Krystle D’Souza: We had never separated because of personal differences

Roohi adds in by saying: “You are very dirty you have a bath.” Also Read – Karan Johar’s dhokla date conversation with his kids Yash-Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar is the cutest thing ever

A stunned Karan then replies: “What? You’re telling me im very dirty I should have a bath?”

This is not the first time Karan has shared tit-bits from his personal life. The director keeps sharing about what his children are doing and how they are coping with the lockdown.

On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram and posted another video that shows his little son Yash calling him a ” very boring” person. “I am very boring! Apparently! # LockdownWithTheJohars,” Karan captioned the video. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor commented: “Because you don’t wear simple clothes.” Farah Khan wrote: “Your kids are fed up of you.”

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer Takht coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. A few days ago, there were reports stating that Dharma Productions has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for Takht. It was also said that the speculated collaboration happened after Fox Star Studios reportedly pulled out of the project.

The clarified that recent speculation about the acquisition of Takht is untrue. “News articles and speculations making the rounds about the acquisition of Takht are baseless and untrue! I would request media houses to focus on more relevant and critical issues that plague our country and refrain from incorrect reportage,” KJo’s wrote on twitter.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.