Karan Johar’s kids now take his case for buying ‘stupid’ glasses, fan says ‘what everyone wanted to tell you, they have told you’

Karan Johar can’t stop sharing hilarious videos of his three-year-old kids who have already earned a massive fan following of their own. The filmmaker has now shared a candid video of the two trying on his big trendy glasses as they again broke into his walk-in closet.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Glass game is NOT on!! So I have been told #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles.” In the video, Karan catches the two kids walking around while wearing his glasses. Karan asks Yash, who is wearing quirky black and yellow glasses, about who he was. The little one replies, “stupid.” When Karan asks them again if they think their father is stupid, his daughter Roohi, who is seen wearing big yellow glasses which cover almost half of her face, clears her stand, “I am not stupid.” He ends saying, “I think your dadda is stupid who has bought these glasses.”

The video got more than 2,23,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours with Karan’s fans and followers showering their love on the two kids. All from Aditi Rao Hydari to Maheep Kapoor dropped laughing emojis to the post. A fan wrote, “Oh my god your kids man…what everyone wanted to tell you they have told you.” Another commented, “They are more intelligent than their dada…” One more wrote, “Haha love the way they take your case! Adorable kiddos!”

The twins leave no opportunity to mock their father, his fashion sense and even his films. In a recent video, Roohi and Yash bodyshamed him for his growing tummy during lockdown. In another, Yash refused to watch Karan’s hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as he finds it “boring”. He also called his father a boring person and asked him to wear “simpler clothes.”

In one of the videos, Karan’s mother also joined her grandkids in criticising Karan’s fashion choices. She said, “I think you wear too much black and bling.”

