Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi, dance their hearts out to Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Marey — watch video | Bollywood Life

Karan Johar and his #lockdownwithjohars has been the most loved on the internet right now. He has been sharing a lot of videos of his cute family. He has been making videos of his kids, his mother, and him on how they have been spending their lockdown period. His kids have been giving their innocent opinion on their father and have been judging his dressing sense. These videos have taken the internet by storm and many Bollywood celebrities have been loving these cute videos. However, Karan Johar had stopped these videos but is now back with his cute kids. The kids have given us a tour of their dad’s closet, their dining area and even their spacious bathroom. Now, the little kids are here to give us some dance tutorials. Also Read – International Day of Families 2020: Ajay Devgn-Mohnish Bahl, Prem Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor — we bet you didn’t know these Bollywood celebs are related to each other

Karan Johar recently posted a video of his kids dancing on Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Marey from Simmba. Their grandmother Hiroo Johar too is seen moving to the music while being seated. Karan Johar is happy with his daughter, Roohi’s dancing skills, and calls her a ‘relentless dancer’. We also see Yash dragging his father on the dance floor in the video. Along with the video, Karan Johar wrote, “We started the morning with a dance performance! Watch me being dragged to the dance floor! #lockdownwiththejohars #aankhmarey” Also Read – Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s song Mere Khwabon Mein, was written 24 times?

Also Read – Vijay Deverakonda thanks Karan Johar for his birthday wish, says; ‘I can’t wait for India to see what we are making’

Karan Johar‘s friends from the industry, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Preity Zinta, Siddharth Malhotra and others also commented on the post and were all praises for his cute babies. Just like everyone, we too are loving these videos.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.