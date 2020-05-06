Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi, now take us on their spacious bathroom tour – watch video | Bollywood Life

Karan Johar has been sharing a lot of videos of his cute family. He has been making videos of his kids, his mother and him on how they have been spending their lockdown period. He has titled these videos as #LockdownWithTheJohars and has shared so many cute videos of his kids. His kids have been giving their innocent opinion on their father and have been judging his dressing sense. These videos have taken the internet by storm and many Bollywood celebrities have been loving these cute videos. However, recently he had stopped making these videos but now is back with his adorable kids. After being in the closed and then having lunch together, now the Johars have moved to their spacious bathroom. Karan Johar’s cuties are now giving us the tour of their spacious and grand bathroom. Also Read – Ekta Kapoor wants to face-swap Karan Johar with Karan Singh Grover for Rishabh Bajaj’s character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 – this pic is the reason

Karan Johar recently posted a video of his kids in the bathroom. In the video, we see the two kids near a bathing tub. Roohi immediately declares the tub to be useless and Karan Johar agrees with her. He then asks Yash what he was doing and Yash cutely says that he is washing dadda. Aren’t these kids the cutest? Along with the video, Karan Johar wrote,”Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars” Check out the video here: Also Read – #IForIndia: Rs. 52 crore and counting — that’s how much the concert gathered for the coronavirus pandemic relief

Also Read – #AskKajol: The actress describes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in two words and it will warm the heart of every Rahul-Anjali fan

Karan Johar had recently posted a selfie in a salt and pepper look and declared that he is now open to play daddy roles. He asked the directors and makers to cast him. Ekta Kapoor was quick to offer him a role in her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Rishabh Bajaj. We loved this fun conversation between them.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.