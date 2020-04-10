Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi recommend French fries for dinner to their calorie-conscious dad. Watch

In coronavirus lockdown times, boredom is a constant companion. In such times, the innocence of little children is a relief. Reason why Karan Johar’s video series with his children, Yash and Roohi, are such a hit online.

On Friday, he posted a new video where his kids — Yash and Roohi — and mother Hiroo are snacking at tea time. This time, Yash is having chips and not his favourite sev. As the video opens, Karan’s focus is on Yash, who says that he is having potato chips. Roohi too says she is having potato chips with spicy sauce. Hence, he asks his mother if she too is having the same, to which she replies: “I might look like one but I am having salaami sandwich”.

Then, he asks Yash and Roohi what they would be having for dinner, Hiroo adds that they would be having “chicken” but Yash says he would be eating “broccoli”. At that point, Karan remarks “mera healthy bachcha, broccoli khayega”. “What do you think dada should have for dinner”, he asks, to which Roohi says “French fries”.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote: “Meal discussions with some inputs from the mothership! #lockdownwiththejohars”.

Karan has been sharing funny videos using the hashtag #lockdownwiththejohars, much to the mirth of all. He shared one on Thursday where his kids disliked his singing ability. Karan Johar shared a breakfast video of his family on Instagram. Yash said Johar should not sing a song because, in his words, “I don’t like it”.

Johar, however, did not give up. He started off humming a few lines of the song Channa Mereya from his 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, even as Yash and Roohi shut him up with a strict “Dada no!” The filmmaker desperately turned to his mother Hiroo for support but she said: “No, I don’t like it at all.”

She added how Karan Johar’s father, the late producer Yash Johar, too couldn’t sing: “Even your father didn’t have it. But you are still better than your father.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more