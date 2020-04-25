Karan Johar’s #LockdownWithTheJohars just got even more adorable as daughter Roohi calls him an elephant — watch video | Bollywood Life

Karan Johar has been sharing a lot of videos of his cute family. He has been making videos of his kids, his mother and him on how they have been spending their lockdown period. He has titled these videos as #LockdownWithTheJohars and has shared so many cute videos of his kids. His kids have been giving their innocent opinion on their father and have been judging his dressing sense. Recently, Karan Johar began season 2 of their lockdown videos and shared a cute video that has set the internet on fire. Fans have been loving his lockdown routine and are all hearts for his cute babies. In the recent video, we see Karan Johar asking Roohi, ‘Alright, we are going to play a game. Roohi tell me if you would want to be an animal, which animal would you be?’ and Roohi says, ‘peppa’ and then he goes on to ask Yash which animal he would be and Yash said that he would be Peppa Pa. Karan Johar then asked his kids which animal would ‘dadda’ be. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor imitates Poo from ‘K3G’ in new Insta post, and fans can’t keep calm

Roohi innocently says, “Elephant.” She then starts teasing her father cutely. Karan Johar laughs and thanks her for making him elephant. Along with the video, Karan Johar wrote, “Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa” Also Read – Tuesday Trivia: Did you know that Rani Mukerji fell in love with Aditya Chopra for THIS reason?

Also Read – Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar come together to fight domestic —watch video

Earlier, Karan Johar had posted a video of Yash and Roohi where Roohi is seen calling her dad as ‘buddha’ because of his grey hair amid lockdown while Yash was seen going to London and Karan Johar reminds him that the flights are not moving.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.