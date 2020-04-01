Karan Johar’s Mother And Daughter Decks Up For High Tea In Quarantine

Hiroo Johar, Roohi Johar, Karan Johar and Yash Johar (Source: Instagram | @karanjohar)

Lately, Karan Johar‘s Instagram is being super fun thanks to his episodes of ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ where he shares snippets of his family at home due to the lockdown. Watching the filmmaker’s entertaining videos starring mother Hiroo Johar and his beloved kids Yash and Roohi has become my new favourite thing to do. From quizzing his kids about coronavirus to sharing their artworks, Karan is recording all these adorable moments of his kids. But personally, my favourite has to be his sassy mother Hiroo Johar — now I know where all his sass comes from! Karan recently shared a video of a tea party at home featuring his mother and daughter.

The video begins with Roohi and her grandmother enjoying the yummy spread on the table. Karan then draws people’s attention to how both of them are decked up for the high-tea party. While Roohi is seen donning a crystal hairband, his mother is wearing cocktail earrings. This video somehow takes me back to my childhood when we used to play make-believe games!

Here’s the video:

Recently, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share an adorable video of son Yash, in which the kiddo said that he thinks Amitabh Bachchan can take the Coronavirus away. To which Abhishek Bachhan replied saying “Too cute“.

Have a look at the adorable video:

Karan’s sweethearts were born via surrogacy in 2017. However, on Roohi and Yash’s birthday this year, he shared a heartfelt message on his social media that read—

I am a single parent in social status… but in actuality am definitely not… my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me… I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support.”

I am definitely looking forward to more fun episodes of #LockDownWithTheJohars!