Karan Johar’s son Yash calls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai boring, fan warns filmmaker ‘Has he read Takht’s script?’ Watch

Karan Johar is at home with his twin kids Yash and Roohi and has been keeping up with their criticism of him – from his fashion sense to his weight gain during lockdown. The filmmaker has been sharing video proofs of how the three-year-olds throw shade on him. He has now shared a video of his son Yash’s reaction to his father’s blockbuster — and debut — film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Karan wrote, “Ek aur critic!” In the video, Karan asks Yash during their playtime on the terrace if he wanted to see his father’s films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The kid replies in utmost disinterest, “No, its very boring” and goes on to play, while a shocked Karan says, “He’s walked away like the critics.”

Karan’s fans had a field day as they laughed over the video. A fan came up with a suggestion, “Has he read Takht’s script? Warning you in advance.” Another said, “After 12 years he will be loving it.” One fan went on to share Amitabh Bachchan’s famous meme from Karan’s another hit, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that said, “Kah dia na, bas, kah dia.”

Karan had made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. But the filmmaker wouldn’t be heartbroken by his kid’s take on his films as he had himself dissected the film, saying he would give his protagonist “a spine”.

He had said in an interview to Mid-Day, “Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) doesn’t stand for very much. He’s a deeply confused character, doesn’t know what he wants and, really, didn’t do a lot much in the movie. Whatever happened to him was because there were people pushing him – his dead wife’s spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali (Kajol) herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart and Shah Rukh’s personal charisma. There was no logic or backstory to the characters. You don’t know what Shah Rukh, or anyone else, does for a living in the movie. And the eight letters – one for each birthday – made no sense, either.”

