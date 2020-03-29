Karan Johar’s son Yash feels that Amitabh Bachchan can take away the coronavirus; Abhishek and Shweta find it too cute | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic is what is worrying the whole world. Karan Johar has posted a cute video where he is talking to his son, Yash about the pandemic. He tells him that it is sad times we are living in and asks him who can take it away. Yash says it is Amitabh Bachchan who can take away the virus. Karan Johar looks stumped and says should he call Big B. Yash tells him not to call the megastar and tells him not to come to his room. Needless to say, many celebs reacted on that post. Everyone found it damn cute. Abhishek Bachchan reacted saying it was too cute. His elder sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Hahahahahahaha !!! Miss them.” Check out the video here… Also Read – Aahana Kumra reveals the sordid side of web series: Girls have been told they have to kiss and there would be nudity [Exclusive]

Karan Johar announced some time back that like everywhere else, all production and administrative work at Dharma Productions has been stopped. The shoot of his film Takht was to begin soon but that also got postponed. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has been advised not to step out of his home. He had been keeping unwell since a while now. It seems doctors have said that his immunity is low and he needs extra precautions. Also Read – Happy birthday Prakash Raj: Did you know that the Singham actor has the most National Awards in the country?

The coronavirus pandemic has made Bollywood rally around the Government. Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 25 crores for the relief of the people. Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Sonam Kapoor have also chipped in with good amounts. The virus that originated in China’s Wuhan district quickly spread to all parts of the globe. The death toll in Italy is above 10,000 now. Even Spain, Iran and the US is badly affected. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra takes the safe hand challenge, nominates Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra — watch video

