Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi roast his fashion sense in new video, think he wears Hiroo Johar’s kurtas

From criticising his “stupid” glasses to advising him to wear “simple clothes”, Karan Johar’s children Yash and Roohi have been roasting his fashion choices for a while now. In a new video from inside his walk-in closet shared by the filmmaker on Instagram, they poked fun at one of his kurtas, and said that it looked like it belonged to his mother Hiroo Johar.

In the clip, Yash and Roohi are seen playing with a black kurta with gold embroidery, designed by Manish Malhotra. “Excuse me, what is this you are holding?” Karan asks them, to which his daughter replies, “Mama’s kurta.”

Karan seemed to be appalled that his twins think he wears Hiroo’s kurtas and emphatically told them it was a man’s kurta. “Now they think I am wearing my mothers clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback,” his caption read.

Farah Khan joked, “To be fair.. so do I sometimes.” Manish Malhotra, who designed the kurta in question, dropped a series of heart, laughing and thumbs up emojis on the post. Many fans also said that they were missing the videos of Yash and Roohi. “Omg I honestly was missing these,” one wrote. “I love your videos. Toodles!!” another commented.

In an earlier video, Hiroo said that Karan could do with a makeover. “I feel you are wearing too much black, too much bling. Well, in short, I think you could reinvent yourself,” she said, when he asked her to comment on his sartorial choices.

Meanwhile, Karan recently shared that he was donating to a number of relief funds through his production house, Dharma Productions. He has made contributions to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Give India, Goonj and the Producers Guild of India, among others.

