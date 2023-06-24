Karan Rai, CPTO at Ennoventure Inc., accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Karan Rai, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ennoventure Inc., a leading SaaS-based company specialising in covert anti-counterfeit solutions, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Karan Rai, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ennoventure Inc., a leading SaaS-based company specialising in covert anti-counterfeit solutions, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Karan Rai was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Karan Rai into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Forbes Technology Council and look forward to this invaluable opportunity to connect with industry leaders from multiple fields.”- Karan Rai

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT ENNOVENTURE INC.

Ennoventure Inc. is a SaaS-based company that is leading the packaging revolution with its anti-counterfeit solutions for diverse industry segments including FMCG, automotive spare parts and agrochemicals. With the power of AI and cryptography, our technology validates product packages and makes them smart and connected, thereby empowering stakeholders in the supply chain, along with end consumers. The company is headquartered in Massachusetts, USA with its R&D centre in Bangalore, India.

