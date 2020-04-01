Karan Singh Grover is Breaking the Internet with Innovative Stay-at-home Workout Routines Amid Lockdown

Actor Karan Singh Grover is a fitness enthusiast and he seems to be in no mood of staying out of shape while the 21 days lockdown period forces us to stay indoors. KSG has come up with innovative ways to stay fit at home and his routines will inspire you too to sweat it out.

Several days ago, KSG was seen doing bench presses and various workout routines by lifting a heavy household wooden table. He also motivated fans by doing pull-ups by hanging on his house walls. Not just that, Karan is also building muscles by doing heavy lifting using weights at home.

In essence, Karan is inspiring people to follow suit and stay fit even amid the lockdown as he himself parts with excuses of not being able to avail professional gym facilities.

Not just KSG, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Katrina Kaif and many others have been encouraging fans by sharing their home workout videos. However, KSG seems to be sitting on top of all of them.

Check out some of KSG’s workout videos that are breaking the internet.

