Karan Tacker shares memories of first-ever ad: ‘My first paycheck was of Rs 1,500’

Television heartthrob Karan Tacker, who made his small screen debut with the show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi in 2009, has come a long way since then. As he completed 11 years in the industry, he opened up on his first-ever shoot for a cola advertisement, for which he was paid Rs 1,500.

“I started my journey with an ad for a cold drink brand based out of Gujarat. My first paycheck for it was of Rs 1,500,” he told IANS.

Before becoming an actor, Karan had a degree in business management, with a business of his own. “I had a business back then, which was undergoing a financial loss and I tried my luck in showbiz,” he said.

Karan said that he has had ‘some great experiences’ in his journey. “Even after so long, it just feels like yesterday. The industry has always been very warm and welcoming, the audience has showered so much love,” he said.

Karan has acted in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Rang Badalti Odhani. He has also participated in a number of reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Kitchen Champion.

Earlier this year, Karan made his digital debut with Neeraj Pandey’s web series titled Special Ops, in which he plays a RAW agent. The show also marked his return to acting after a long hiatus. While he was active on television as a host, he did not take up any acting projects.

Talking about his decision to not take up any and every project that came his way, he had earlier told Hindustan Times, “It’s extremely tough to say no to work. What happens is, you have a certain vision for yourself and a certain dream. To stay true to that dream becomes difficult when you get a lot of work and you have to refuse it. It’s the things that you say no to that really shape your career. It was a conscious effort from my end.”

