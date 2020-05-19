Karanvir Bohra refuses to apologise for sharing Ramayan meme, says, ‘I didn’t disrespect the Gods’ | Bollywood Life

The age of social media has proved that mistakes won’t go unseen now. One word here and there, the people of social media will immediately catch you and you fall prey to trolls. Something similar happened with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra. Karanvir Bohra had recently found a mistake in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and has posted the meme on it. In the video, we see a warrior dancing in a fight scene in Ramayan and it is too funny. Along with the video, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “I had to post this ???? and we used to think, what an epic war they created, just like @gameofthrones”. After he shared this meme, he received a lot of backlash from the fans who were upset with the meme. They felt Karanvir Bohra has been disrespecting their God and his post was all filled with negative comments. People bashed him for joking on such an important show. They have asked him to apologise for the same. Also Read – Ramayan: Karanvir Bohra spots an actor dancing amidst a fight scene and compares it to Game of Thrones

However, Karanvir Bohra has refused to apologise as he feels that she did not disrespect anyone. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I didn’t disrespect the gods because I’m a devout Hindu and a very spiritual being, thanks to my upbringing. The meme was about an extra who was dancing instead of engaging in the war.” Karanvir also explained why he had compared Ramayan with Games Of Thrones. Karanvir said, “Back in the day, we thought Ramayan and its portrayal of war were brilliant because we didn’t know anything better.” Also Read – Ronit Roy pens the most adorable birthday wish for his daughter; says, ‘Cannot express how much I love you’

Well, it seems this won’t be ending so soon and Karanvir will have to face these fans.

