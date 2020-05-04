Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the most stunning looks created by Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra has been one of the most celebrated designers in Indian fashion, especially Bollywood. Opulence, style and technique define the Bollywood’s most coveted designer and Malhotra remains the ultimate go-to for many actors in the industry. The 53-year-old designer who is credited for the style evolution of leading ladies and his muses like Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Kajol among others. The elegant chiffon sarees, the architectural lehengas and many traditional silhouettes have remained a favourite for many over the years and the signature is still relevant among the new generation of actors like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

In an interview with the Instagram handle, Humans of Bombay in February this year, the 53-year-old model-turned-couturier shared, “I began as a costume designer, and today I’m a fashion designer who’s working with the 4th generation of actors! And this year, I’ll complete 30 years in the industry. But the one thing that hasn’t changed is that, even after all this time, I still get nervous before fashion shows! And I want that to remain the same because that’s my identity — it reminds me of who I am, where I’ve come from, and what I’m meant to do.”

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Vaani Kapoor have been seen in the most exquisite and magnificent creations by the Manish Malhotra where he brings style, design, heritage and craft together.

Malhotra has also styled international names like Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Nick Jonas, Nick Bateman, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue, Jermaine Jackson among others.

Which one is your most favourite and memorable look created by Manish Malhotra?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter