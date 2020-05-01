Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai: Throwback to their best wedding wear looks

Traditional wedding wear has been one of the most significant styles when it comes to Indian fashion. A range of contemporary elements have been weaved into the classic patterns be it in terms of motifs, embroidery, prints, textures and silhouettes and Indian wedding wear still holds the top spot when it comes to the craft’s parameter. Designers like Sabyasachi Mukherji, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Rohit Bal, Ritu Kumar among others have created wedding wear for decades and over the years and we have seen newer styles where classic meets contemporary. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Kajol have chosen to wear some on the most beautiful traditional wear at weddings, functions and gatherings.

While some have opted for rich textures and embellishments, some chose to go a subtle way with classic prints and delicate embroidery. Even in terms of colour palette, there has been an evolution as primarily solid colours like reds and greens used to rule the wedding wear. Now pastel hues and metallic tones seem to the new love be it the designers or the celebrities. With the advent of social media platforms like Instagram, we got a closer look at what our favourite celebrity is wearing on a day-to-day basis. The paparazzi took it took the next level by constantly following who wore what where and when.

Over decades, wedding wear has undergone many transformations and the silhouette was simplified at so many levels making it a rather comfortable garment as compared to the earlier trends. The lehengas, sarees, shararas, anarkalis and salwar suits became more simplistic and wearable without a lot of speculation as to how comfortable they are going to be. Be it at high-profile celeb weddings or at private functions, many mostly choose to go for the traditional wedding wear. Wedding wear jewellery also had more of statement pieces and classic styles incorporating ornamental precious and semi-precious stones that complemented wedding wear looks with a sense of variety and heritage thematically.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter