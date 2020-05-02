Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu share hard-hitting video on how we are living amid ‘The Great Realisation’

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu have shared a video by YouTuber Tom Foolery and it captures the entire essence of how mankind had ruined nature. Amid the ongoing lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, people are realising that lack of human interference with nature is bringing it back to its true self – skies are clearer, air is less polluted and people can spot butterflies, birds and the likes in places where they have not been spotted for years.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “A must watch for every soul .” The video shows a young man, talking to a child (not visible in the video but can be heard) at bedtime. The child asks for the story on life in 2020 and the man begins, “It was a world of waste and wonder, plenty and plunder.” He then talks about the high ambitions of mankind prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows glimpses of families and people – cutting all physical communication and staying glued to screens.

“Everyday the stars grew thicker and we could not see the stars. We flew in plane…we had forgotten how we run. We swapped grass for tarmac….While we stayed hidden, amid the fear, people dusted off their instincts. The remembered how to smile and love. They would call their mums. We were so used to bad news but good news was on its way. So when we found the cure, and were allowed too go outside, we all preferred the world we found to the one we left behind.Old habits became extinct, they made way for the new. And every simple act of kindness was now given its due.”

When the young one asks why it took a virus to get people back together, the man onscreen tells us, “Because sometimes, my boy, you gotta get sick before you can feel better.” Kareena’s close friend Amrita Arora was quick to respond with, “This is beautiful.” Celeb designer Manish Malhotra also wrote, “The Great Realisation how true.”

Bipasha also shared the video and captioned it, “The Great Realisation It’s happening all around the world.”

