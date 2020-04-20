Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals who is the ‘queen’ of her life in this birthday post | Bollywood Life

Having Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram is truly a delight. The actress has been posting a lot of interesting stuff on the social media platform. From pics of Taimur to her no makeup selfies, she has no filter. It was her mom Babita’s birthday and she wished her ‘Queen’ with a throwback picture. We can see her dad Randhir Kapoor and Babita in it. With her ruffled top and oversized glares, Babita looks every bit a style diva. All of them live in Bandra – Khar but are unable to meet up due to the lockdown. They are praticising social distancing quite religiously. Also Read – THIS is how Saif Ali Khan proved his loyalty to ex-wife Amrita Singh

Some time back, she had spoken about Saif Ali Khan had come home and asked her mom’s permission if they could move in together. Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “We’d been dating for awhile, when he said he’s not 25 and can’t keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.’ My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right.” Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets flowers from Saif Ali Khan while Taimur continues to paint his heart out — view pics

Babita Shivdasani has turned 73. The actress was born to a Sindhi actor Hari Shivdasani and a British mother, Barbara. She did quite a few films from 1966 to 1971, and most of them were box office successes. In 1971, she got married to Randhir Kapoor. She quit acting as it was part of the Kapoor tradition. In the year 1987, she separated from Randhir Kapoor. After almost 20 years, they kind of reconciled and are now friends. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan’s filmy childhood picture and Ranveer Singh’s photoshopped image with a tiger went viral this week

