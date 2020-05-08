Kareena Kapoor Khan: Sara and I are very close and I do not like her leaving Bombay | Bollywood Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s relationship has been the most talked about. Kareena Kapoor is her step-mother and hence fans have always been eager to know how they had been together at home. While we are in this lockdown, the shoots of all films, shows have been stalled and hence all the old shows have been making a comeback and so did Look Who’s Talking with Niranjan. The old episodes of the show have been telecast again and the old episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan had been the first one and it was then when she had revealed things about her new family and also about her bonding with her step-children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has also spoken about Saif Ali Khan. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture of RD Burman, Rishi Kapoor and her parents

Kareena Kapoor Khan had said, “Saif loves the atmosphere at home, where we are all sitting together eating, having fun like one big Iranian Family. That’s what I enjoy and that’s what he (Saif) feels I’ve brought to the family.” She also spoke about her relationship with Sara and Ibrahim and said, “I love them dearly, we’ve just come back from a vacation in London and both of them are extremely well brought up. I’m yet to see children who are so forthcoming and open. When Sara was leaving, I was deeply upset, because I don’t like her leaving Bombay and we are very close.” Also Read – ‘A fake story completely,’ Aamir Khan DENIES distributing money in wheat bags — view tweet

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan. Her performance in the film was loved by all and she was appreciated for it. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Takt.

